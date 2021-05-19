Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLL opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLL. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

