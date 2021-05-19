Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 205 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

DHR stock opened at $249.93 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

