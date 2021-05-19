Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNDA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,065 shares of company stock worth $3,943,020. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

