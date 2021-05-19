Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Avient by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $2,883,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Avient by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. Avient has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.