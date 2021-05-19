Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.420-2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.960-2.160 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 4,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.13%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

