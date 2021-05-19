Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.180-2.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.960-2.160 EPS.

AVA traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. 5,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

