Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) were up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.19 and last traded at $127.19. Approximately 980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 585,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Raymond James raised Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $161,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

