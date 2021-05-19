Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 449,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,673. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $975.44 million, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

