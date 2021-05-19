Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.
AZRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of Azure Power Global stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 449,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,673. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $975.44 million, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
