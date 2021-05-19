Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) versus Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Critical Contrast

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

This table compares Azure Power Global and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -14.74% -4.80% -1.01% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Azure Power Global and Biotricity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $171.90 million 5.67 -$30.00 million ($0.47) -43.09 Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Biotricity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Azure Power Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Azure Power Global and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Azure Power Global currently has a consensus target price of $39.17, indicating a potential upside of 93.42%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Biotricity.

Volatility and Risk

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 43 utility scale projects and various commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of 1,808 MW. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry technology, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. Biotricity, Inc. has a research partnership with the University of Calgary to determine the predictive value of ECG readings in preventative healthcare applications; and a strategic partnership with Verizon to develop EMS solutions for first responders by integrating its Bioflux solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.