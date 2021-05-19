AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.29 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

