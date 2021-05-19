Badrul A. Chowdhury Sells 50,000 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SVRA opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $184.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SVRA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

