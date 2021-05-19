Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires Shares of 22,054,023 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,054,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,150,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,857,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

