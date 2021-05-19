Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $2.71 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,309,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 673,195 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,709,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,263.09 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,288.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,984.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

