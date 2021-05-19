Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $617.50 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,447 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.48% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $617,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 260,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,908,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $160.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $116.02 and a one year high of $167.54. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

