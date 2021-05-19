Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.60% of MarketAxess worth $869,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MarketAxess by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 58,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

MKTX opened at $446.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,503 shares of company stock worth $16,349,840. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

