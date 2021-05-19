Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive accounts for 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.05% of Peloton Interactive worth $1,815,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,168 shares of company stock worth $53,930,719 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average is $123.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

