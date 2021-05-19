Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 17,541 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,212,072 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,541 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $708,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,365,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

LYFT stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

