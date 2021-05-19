Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 472,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

