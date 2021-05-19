Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.93

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.14. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 369,592 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $627.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 193,623 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.