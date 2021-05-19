Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $473.10 million-$476.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.24 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.080-0.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.75.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $116.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.19. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.