Bank of America Begins Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,062 shares in the company, valued at $21,979,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,065 shares of company stock worth $3,943,020 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 937,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after purchasing an additional 536,437 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 341,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

