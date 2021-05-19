Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$128.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$118.50.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO opened at C$122.36 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$63.62 and a 1 year high of C$122.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.85. The firm has a market cap of C$79.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.9399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.