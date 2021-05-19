Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $35.04 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the period. BCE makes up about 3.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $35,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

