Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,303.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,288.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,984.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

