Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $121.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

