Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 775 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.