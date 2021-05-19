Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 248,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Baozun by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

