Bar Harbor Trust Services Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 108,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 80,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,069,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,126,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.27. 71,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,585. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

