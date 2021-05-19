Bar Harbor Trust Services Buys 481 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $296.13. 31,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.24 and a 200 day moving average of $264.18. The stock has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $189.86 and a 12 month high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

