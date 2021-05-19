Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.6% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,056,000 after buying an additional 999,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,805 shares of company stock worth $3,857,749 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

