Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 2,282 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.9% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 513.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 444,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 77,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. 5,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,492. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

