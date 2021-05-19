Barbara J. Desoer Sells 1,920 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $631,940.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DVA stock opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

