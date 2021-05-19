Barclays Increases Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Price Target to $15.00

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNR. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CNR opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $283,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 817,490 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 538,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 284,894 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 360,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 312,953 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

