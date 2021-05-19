Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Arkema from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.48. Arkema has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $2.528 dividend. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.