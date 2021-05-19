Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 179.77% and a negative return on equity of 140.98%.

OTCMKTS BRFH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 52,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,575. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

