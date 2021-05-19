Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 140.98% and a negative net margin of 179.77%.

Barfresh Food Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,575. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

