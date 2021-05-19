Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTDPY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

BTDPY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

