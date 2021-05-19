Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

BBSI stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

