Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.
BBSI stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
