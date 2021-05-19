Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Basf has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.