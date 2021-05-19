Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.80 billion.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,898. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHC. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

