Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.3563 per share. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

