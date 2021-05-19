BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBTVF. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on BBTV in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBTVF opened at $6.74 on Monday. BBTV has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

