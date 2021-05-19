BCK Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 26,730 RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $1,990,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $398,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $995,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGCU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

