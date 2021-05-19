BCK Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 35,640 INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:IIII opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

About INSU Acquisition Corp. III

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.