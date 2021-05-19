BCK Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 35,640 INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.
NASDAQ:IIII opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.32.
About INSU Acquisition Corp. III
