BCK Capital Management LP Invests $450,000 in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 45,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000.

NYSE APSG opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

