Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $71.92

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.92, but opened at $70.03. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $70.88, with a volume of 2,062 shares trading hands.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.20.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares during the period. MWG Management Limited grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after acquiring an additional 931,108 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,832,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after acquiring an additional 515,886 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

