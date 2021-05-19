Bela Market Capitalization Achieves $189,991.29 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 31.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Bela has a total market capitalization of $189,991.29 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bela has traded up 71.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.75 or 0.00544699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000148 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,116,440 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,057 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

