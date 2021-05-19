Bella Protocol Price Reaches $2.74 on Top Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $86.38 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00006397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00100003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.94 or 0.01495199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00064950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00119095 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

