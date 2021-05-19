Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:BLCM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.