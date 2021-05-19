Beowulf (BWF) Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $777.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00076621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00016527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.38 or 0.01193071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.22 or 0.09921166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00102922 BTC.

About Beowulf

BWF is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

